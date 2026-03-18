Trust in Zelenskyy has risen to 62% compared to February, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

62% of Ukrainians expressed confidence in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by KIIS.

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What is known?

Pollsters noted that between late January and mid-February 2026, the level of trust in Zelenskyy dropped significantly—from 61% to 53% (while the percentage of those who did not trust him rose from 33% to 41%).

"However, as of early March, trust in V. Zelenskyy had returned to previous levels and stood at 62%. The level of distrust was 32%, and the trust-distrust balance was +30%," the report states.

Read more: 61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Attitudes toward the election

For instance, among those who "tend not to" trust Zelenskyy, 49% believe that elections should take place after a final peace agreement, while 26% are willing to accept elections following a ceasefire with security guarantees. At the same time, even among this group, a minority (22%) insist on holding elections even before the end of hostilities.

Among those who "do not trust the president at all," the demand for elections is slightly higher, but a minority (35%) also call for elections before the end of hostilities.

24% support elections following a ceasefire with security guarantees, while 34% believe elections should take place only after a final peace agreement.

Among those who trust Zelenskyy, the overwhelming majority support holding elections only after a final peace agreement.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war has fully ended, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from March 1 to March 8. A total of 1,003 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and accounting for a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: More than 60% of Ukrainians are ready to vote in referendum. Some are open to territorial compromises, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS