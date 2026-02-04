61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, - KIIS

61% of Ukrainian citizens trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 33% do not.

This is evidenced by the results of a nationwide survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the survey, the balance of trust and distrust in the president is +28%. Sociologists note that these figures have remained virtually unchanged since mid-January 2026.

Among the 61% of respondents who said they trusted the head of state, 25% said they trusted him completely, and another 36% said they tended to trust him.

At the same time, 33% of respondents said they did not trust the president. Of these, 17% do not trust Zelensky at all, and 16% tend not to trust him.

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How was the survey conducted?

The survey was conducted using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers in all regions of Ukraine in the controlled territory. A total of 1,003 respondents aged 18 and older participated in the study.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 4.1%.

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