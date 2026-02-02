More than half of Ukrainians oppose giving up territory in exchange for security guarantees - KIIS

The majority (52%) of Ukrainians categorically reject the proposal to transfer control of the entire Donbas region to the Russian Federation in exchange for security guarantees, while 9% would readily agree to this condition and another 31% would be willing to accept it as a difficult compromise.

This is evidenced by the results of a nationwide survey conducted at the end of January by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, reports Censor.NET.

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Survey details

It should be noted that there have been no significant changes in attitudes on this issue since mid-January.

Read more: 69% of Ukrainians believe that Russia seeks physical destruction of Ukrainians - KIIS poll

88% of Ukrainians believe that by striking at the energy sector, Russia is trying to leave Ukrainians without light and heat and force them to surrender. At the same time, less than 3% have moved to another locality due to shelling and problems with heating and energy supply, and even fewer than 7% have left and already returned.

90% believe that Ukraine should strike Russian territory. Of these, 80% believe that Ukraine should strike not only military infrastructure, but also other targets.

Only 4% of Ukrainians expect the war to end in the coming weeks, and another 16% expect it to end at least in the first half of 2026. Another 18% expect it to end in the second half of this year, and the remaining 43% expect it to end in 2027 or even later.

At the same time, 65% say they are prepared to endure the war for as long as it takes.

66% of respondents expect Ukraine to be a prosperous EU member state in 10 years.

Read more: 87% of Ukrainians stay at home despite energy-related problems – survey