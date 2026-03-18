69% of Ukrainians believe that elections should be held after war has fully ended, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens support holding elections only after a final peace agreement has been reached and the war has come to a complete end.

This is according to a poll by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Pollsters asked the following question: "Imagine that a ceasefire is actually in place and Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees: more weapons, peacekeepers from a European country, and so on. Should Ukraine then hold national elections?"

Only 12% of citizens believe that elections should be held even before the end of hostilities.

"Another 13% believe that elections can be held after a ceasefire and the receipt of security guarantees. Compared to December 2025, the share of such people has decreased from 23%. In other words, there are now even fewer people who were satisfied with elections after a ceasefire with security guarantees," sociologists noted.

At the same time, the KIIS noted that from December 2025 to March 2026, the number of those who believe that elections should only take place after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war has increased from 59% to 69%.

Methodology

The survey was conducted from March 1 to March 8. A total of 1,003 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and accounting for a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: More than 60% of Ukrainians are ready to vote in referendum. Some are open to territorial compromises, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on February 24—the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

For his part, Zelenskyy stated that this was the first he had heard of plans to announce elections and a referendum on February 24.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk stated that a draft law on post-war elections will be presented to the Rada in the near future.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am not conducting any dialogue regarding election bill