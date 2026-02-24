Draft law on post-war elections to be presented in Rada soon, Stefanchuk says

MPs are developing a legislative matrix for post-war elections in Ukraine, involving the public, experts, and representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC) in discussions.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated this at the YES Meeting, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

He emphasized that holding elections is possible only under conditions of citizen security and adherence to democratic values. The results must be transparent and internationally recognized. During preparation, it is necessary to ensure:

The security of Ukrainian citizens participating in the expression of their will.

The right of military personnel to vote and be elected.

The involvement of 8 million Ukrainians residing abroad in the elections.

The participation of foreign observers.

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to initiate elections if there is two-month ceasefire

The project must meet democratic standards

Stefanchuk also stated that the working group is preparing a draft law on post-war elections without rigid deadlines.

"They must produce a legislative product that will be supported in the session hall and will meet all standards of democracy, all standards recognized by our colleagues; therefore, this is a priority," he emphasized.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada added that the cost of potential elections will be determined by the Central Election Commission, while the issue of funding, including support from international partners, will be the subject of separate negotiations.

Read more: Zelenskyy: 90% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during war