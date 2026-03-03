Zelenskyy: I am not conducting any dialogue regarding election bill
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not conducting a dialogue with anyone regarding the election bill.
The head of state said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"I am not holding talks with anyone regarding the draft law on elections," he said.
Background
- Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on 24 February — the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
-
For his part, Zelenskyy said he was hearing for the first time about plans to announce elections and a referendum on 24 February.
- Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that a draft law on post-war elections would be presented in the Rada in the near future.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password