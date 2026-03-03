Zelenskyy: I am not conducting any dialogue regarding election bill

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not conducting a dialogue with anyone regarding the election bill.

The head of state said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"I am not holding talks with anyone regarding the draft law on elections," he said.

Read more: No one wants elections during war. Everyone fears their destabilising impact – Zelenskyy

Background

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on 24 February — the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

For his part, Zelenskyy said he was hearing for the first time about plans to announce elections and a referendum on 24 February.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that a draft law on post-war elections would be presented in the Rada in the near future.

Read more: I have not yet decided whether to run for second term, - Zelenskyy