I have not yet decided whether to run for second term, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has not yet decided whether to run for a second term if presidential elections are announced in Ukraine.
He said this in an interview with AFP, according to Censor.NET.
The Russians want elections
"Let's be honest, the Russians want to replace me, but that's up to the Ukrainians," the head of state said, commenting on the possibility of holding elections during the war.
He also noted that if the vote takes place, he has not yet decided whether to run for a second term.
"No one in my position would make such a decision," the president said.
According to him, during the war, the state has the opportunity to focus exclusively on the war, which is the only priority. And shifting the focus from the war to the elections, according to Zelenskyy, is a mistake.
What preceded it
- Recall that the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
- In turn, Zelenskyy said that this was the first he had heard of plans to announce elections and a referendum on 24 February.
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