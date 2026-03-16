More than 60% of Ukrainians are ready to vote in referendum. Some are open to territorial compromises, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
50% of Ukrainian citizens support holding a referendum on the peace agreement. In total, 64% say they are willing to vote.
This is according to a poll by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
Citizens were asked whether they support holding a referendum on the peace agreement.
"A relative majority of Ukrainians support the idea of holding a referendum, although there is a trend toward a decline in support for this idea. Compared to mid-January 2026, the percentage of those supporting such an initiative has dropped from 55% to 50%. Meanwhile, the percentage of those opposed has risen from 32% to 40%," the KIIS noted.
31% of respondents said they would definitely participate in a referendum if one were held. Another 33% said they would likely participate. In other words, a total of 64% expressed a willingness to vote, although only half of them are firmly committed to doing so, according to the sociologists.
Respondents who are willing to support the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas are slightly more likely to vote in a referendum. Specifically, 35% of them are definitely willing to vote, and 41% are somewhat willing (for a total of 76%).
Among those who are categorically opposed to such an "agreement," 29% are definitely going to vote and another 30% are likely to vote (together – 59%).
KIIS also emphasized that it is not attempting to simulate a realistic referendum scenario, as its parameters are unknown. The results analyzed below are intended to demonstrate the importance of how the question to be put to a referendum is phrased.
Thus, in response to the question, "Do you support establishing peace by approving an agreement with the U.S. and Europe that provides for: Ukraine’s EU membership in 2027, territorial compromises, reliable security guarantees, and an economic reconstruction plan?" 61% of respondents said they would vote "yes," 10% said "no" (the rest would not vote or were undecided). When extrapolated to those who would actually vote, 86% would vote in favor, and 14% against.
"Even among those who are categorically opposed to exchanging the Donbas for security guarantees, 54% would be willing to vote ‘yes’ in such a referendum (and only 14% would vote ‘no’)," they added.
Methodology
The survey was conducted from March 1 to 8, 2026. A total of 1,003 respondents were interviewed.
The margin of error does not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.
Overall, KIIS believes that the results obtained remain highly representative and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.
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