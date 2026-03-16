More than 60% of Ukrainians are ready to vote in referendum. Some are open to territorial compromises, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

50% of Ukrainian citizens support holding a referendum on the peace agreement. In total, 64% say they are willing to vote.

This is according to a poll by KIIS, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Citizens were asked whether they support holding a referendum on the peace agreement.

"A relative majority of Ukrainians support the idea of holding a referendum, although there is a trend toward a decline in support for this idea. Compared to mid-January 2026, the percentage of those supporting such an initiative has dropped from 55% to 50%. Meanwhile, the percentage of those opposed has risen from 32% to 40%," the KIIS noted.

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31% of respondents said they would definitely participate in a referendum if one were held. Another 33% said they would likely participate. In other words, a total of 64% expressed a willingness to vote, although only half of them are firmly committed to doing so, according to the sociologists.

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Respondents who are willing to support the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas are slightly more likely to vote in a referendum. Specifically, 35% of them are definitely willing to vote, and 41% are somewhat willing (for a total of 76%).

Among those who are categorically opposed to such an "agreement," 29% are definitely going to vote and another 30% are likely to vote (together – 59%).

KIIS also emphasized that it is not attempting to simulate a realistic referendum scenario, as its parameters are unknown. The results analyzed below are intended to demonstrate the importance of how the question to be put to a referendum is phrased.

Thus, in response to the question, "Do you support establishing peace by approving an agreement with the U.S. and Europe that provides for: Ukraine’s EU membership in 2027, territorial compromises, reliable security guarantees, and an economic reconstruction plan?" 61% of respondents said they would vote "yes," 10% said "no" (the rest would not vote or were undecided). When extrapolated to those who would actually vote, 86% would vote in favor, and 14% against.

"Even among those who are categorically opposed to exchanging the Donbas for security guarantees, 54% would be willing to vote ‘yes’ in such a referendum (and only 14% would vote ‘no’)," they added.

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Methodology

The survey was conducted from March 1 to 8, 2026. A total of 1,003 respondents were interviewed.

The margin of error does not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Overall, KIIS believes that the results obtained remain highly representative and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

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