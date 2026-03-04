65% of Ukrainians consider war to be key challenge facing country, while third did not mention war at all, - survey

Most Ukrainians (65%) consider the war to be one of the key challenges facing the country. At the same time, a third of those surveyed did not mention the war at all, and only 8% of respondents noted problems in the area of mobilization.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, writes Censor.NET.

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According to sociologists, 53% of respondents named the war as the number one problem. At the same time, almost half of the respondents primarily mentioned other challenges. These included corruption (29%), low living standards (26%), the situation in the energy sector (24%), dissatisfaction with the government (19%), and economic difficulties (13%).

Sociologists suggest that after four years of full-scale war, it has become a "context of life" for many, so citizens are more focused on related problems. In particular, some respondents associate energy difficulties with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities, which, according to the KIIS, indicates challenges in the information sphere.

Read more: 70% of Ukrainians do not believe that current negotiations will lead to lasting peace – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS