Ukraine has sent 201 military experts from "Shaheds" to Middle East, — Zelenskyy

201 Ukrainian military experts, who will assist in countering Iranian drones, are currently in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region, with another 34 ready for deployment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech before the British Parliament, according to Censor.NET.

About assistance from Ukraine

"These are military experts who know how to defend against and counter 'Shahed' drones. Our teams are already in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, and are also heading to Kuwait," the president said.

He added that Ukraine had done so at the request of its partners, particularly the United States, and that this was in fact "part of the drone deal" that Ukraine had proposed to the United States.

"We are cooperating with several other countries. Agreements have already been signed. We do not want the Iranian regime’s terror against its neighbors to succeed. We are ready to offer similar agreements to all our partners, ranging from practical cooperation in the field of drones to future defense alliances. I don’t think anyone would want to leave Ukraine’s war-tested strength and capabilities outside the scope of their own security. And if they did, it would be unwise," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Representatives from several countries have approached Zaluzhnyi for advice on defence matters, — media

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