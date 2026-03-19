Trump: U.S. will not send troops to Middle East

US President Donald Trump has said that he has no intention of deploying American troops to the Middle East.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment cited by CNN.

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Earlier, media reports suggested that the White House administration was considering sending thousands of troops to reinforce operations in the region. The reports spoke of a possible expansion of the US presence amid rising tensions.

Read more: Trump threatens to "blow up" world’s largest gas field if Iran continues to attack Qatar

Trump denies troop deployment

Answering journalists’ questions, the White House chief effectively rejected those assumptions. He stressed that he currently does not plan to send American troops to the region.

"No, I’m not sending troops anywhere. If I was, I certainly wouldn’t be telling you, but I’m not sending troops," Trump said.

Thus, the US president made clear that reports about a possible expansion of the military presence were not true.

At the same time, the situation in the Middle East remains tense, and Washington’s next steps will depend on how events unfold in the region.

Strikes on Iran

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to completely blow up Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest gas field in the world, if Tehran continues striking Qatar.

On Truth Social, the US leader said Israel had been "angry" about the situation in the Middle East and had therefore struck the gas field. According to Trump, the United States had known nothing about the attack. Qatar had not been informed either.

At the same time, Trump stressed that if Iran attacks an "innocent party" again, the United States will respond.

Read more: United States and South Korea discuss redeploying Patriot systems amid war with Iran

Strikes on Iran