Trump: U.S. will not send troops to Middle East
US President Donald Trump has said that he has no intention of deploying American troops to the Middle East.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment cited by CNN.
Earlier, media reports suggested that the White House administration was considering sending thousands of troops to reinforce operations in the region. The reports spoke of a possible expansion of the US presence amid rising tensions.
Trump denies troop deployment
Answering journalists’ questions, the White House chief effectively rejected those assumptions. He stressed that he currently does not plan to send American troops to the region.
"No, I’m not sending troops anywhere. If I was, I certainly wouldn’t be telling you, but I’m not sending troops," Trump said.
Thus, the US president made clear that reports about a possible expansion of the military presence were not true.
At the same time, the situation in the Middle East remains tense, and Washington’s next steps will depend on how events unfold in the region.
Strikes on Iran
Meanwhile, Trump threatened to completely blow up Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest gas field in the world, if Tehran continues striking Qatar.
On Truth Social, the US leader said Israel had been "angry" about the situation in the Middle East and had therefore struck the gas field. According to Trump, the United States had known nothing about the attack. Qatar had not been informed either.
At the same time, Trump stressed that if Iran attacks an "innocent party" again, the United States will respond.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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