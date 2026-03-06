United States and South Korea discuss redeploying Patriot systems amid war with Iran

Seoul and Washington are discussing plans to redeploy some of the Patriot systems stationed in South Korea to support operations in the war with Iran.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said this, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

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The talks came after media reports said that some Patriot units had recently been moved to Osan Air Base from other locations in South Korea.

The discussions are taking place as Washington reviews weapons deployments during the war with Iran.

Officials stressed that any decision would take into account the need to maintain the peninsula’s defense readiness.

Earlier, it was reported that one of the United States’ allies, Qatar, has enough Patriot interceptor missiles for four days at the current rate of use.

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