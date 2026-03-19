Trump threatens to "blow up" world’s largest gas field if Iran continues to attack Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to completely destroy the world's largest gas field, "South Pars," in Iran if Tehran continues to target Qatar.

CNN reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

On the social media platform Truth Social, the U.S. leader said that Israel was "outraged" by the situation in the Middle East, which is why it struck the South Pars gas field in Iran.

According to Trump, the U.S. knew nothing about this attack. Qatar was also not informed about it.

See also: London is preparing additional missiles for its allies in the Persian Gulf

"Unfortunately, Iran was unaware of this or of any other facts regarding the attack on South Pars, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked part of the LNG facility in Qatar," he said.

At the same time, Trump stressed that if Iran attacks an "innocent party" again, the United States will respond.

"The United States, with or without Israel's help or consent, will completely destroy the entire South Pars gas field with a force and intensity that Iran has never seen or experienced before," said the U.S. leader.

Watch more: Iran carries out ballistic strike on world’s largest liquefied natural gas complex in Qatar. VIDEO

What happened before?

On March 18, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the United States and Israel had attacked the South Pars gas field.

Subsequently, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported that Iran had launched ballistic missiles at Qatar's main energy hub—the city of Ras Laffan.