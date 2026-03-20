Ukrainians are shocked by way 8 Patriot missiles are launched in Middle East after "Shahed", - Times

Ukrainian instructors are surprised by the tactics employed by the U.S. and its allies during the operation in the Middle East.

This is reported in an article by The Times, according to Censor.NET.

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The publication notes that Trump rejected Ukraine's proposal for assistance in the Middle East.

Despite this, Ukraine has sent a team of instructors to Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to assist in defending against Iranian missiles and drones.

One Ukrainian officer said he was struck by the fact that the Gulf states had launched as many as eight Patriot interceptor missiles at a single enemy target, each costing over $3 million.

Read more: Trump may abandon Ukraine to punish Europe for his failure in Middle East, - Economist

According to The Times, data from the missions carried out by Ukrainian Patriot missile crews was shared with allies who also use this system.

"However, it appears that the U.S. and its allies in the Persian Gulf have not taken into account the complex calculations Ukraine has made to improve its interception rates," the publication writes.

"I don't understand what they've been doing or what they've been looking at for the past four years while we've been at war," said a Ukrainian officer.

According to him, the United States and its allies often fired indiscriminately.

"For example, they used an SM-6 missile—launched from a ship, a very advanced missile costing about $6 million—to shoot down a $70,000 Shahed," he explained.

See also: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not afraid of Iran's threats

Ukrainian experts have also noted that allies are often unable to properly camouflage expensive radar systems. At the same time, Ukraine has significant experience in this area. Mobile radar systems constantly change positions, which is why Russia has had almost no success in taking them out.

One Ukrainian expert described an incident in which three cheap "Shahid" kamikaze drones managed to strike an AN/FPS-132 early warning radar worth about a billion dollars, as well as at least one Terminal high-altitude air defense system radar, priced at approximately $300 million.

According to him, these objects were clearly visible in the unblurred satellite images.

"They stood in exactly the same spot for two months. Then the 'Shaheds' arrived. Three 'Shaheds,' each costing about $70,000. And that's it," the officer noted.

Read more: Trump threatens to "blow up" world’s largest gas field if Iran continues to attack Qatar

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