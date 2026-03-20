Russia will not take part in March 21 talks in U.S.: These are bilateral contacts – Peskov
Russia will not take part in the Ukraine-US talks in the United States scheduled for March 21.
As reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this.
Temporary pause
Asked whether Russia planned to take part in the upcoming talks between the United States and Ukraine, Peskov replied: "No, these will be bilateral contacts between the Ukrainians and the Americans."
At the same time, he said Moscow hoped the trilateral format would resume in the near future.
He said this pause in the trilateral talks was temporary.
"We hope it is temporary. I mean the continuation of the trilateral format. We hope that in the near future we will be able to continue these talks," Peskov added.
Background
A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected next Saturday.
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