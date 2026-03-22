Witkoff on meeting with Ukrainian delegation: We discussed remaining issues to bring peace agreement closer

Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, has reported that US and Ukrainian delegations held "constructive" meetings in Florida. Discussions focused on "narrowing and resolving outstanding issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement".

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.

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"Today in Florida, the US and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts. Discussions focused on narrowing and resolving outstanding issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement," Witkoff said.

In addition to Witkoff, the US delegation included US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner, White House Senior Adviser Josh Grunbaum, and US State Department Senior Policy Adviser Chris Curran.

"We welcome the continued efforts aimed at resolving outstanding issues, recognising their importance for overall global stability, and thank the US President for his continued leadership in advancing these efforts," added Trump’s Special Representative.

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What preceded

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