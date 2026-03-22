Witkoff on meeting with Ukrainian delegation: We discussed remaining issues to bring peace agreement closer
Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, has reported that US and Ukrainian delegations held "constructive" meetings in Florida. Discussions focused on "narrowing and resolving outstanding issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement".
He wrote about this on the social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.
"Today in Florida, the US and Ukrainian delegations held constructive meetings as part of ongoing mediation efforts. Discussions focused on narrowing and resolving outstanding issues to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement," Witkoff said.
In addition to Witkoff, the US delegation included US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner, White House Senior Adviser Josh Grunbaum, and US State Department Senior Policy Adviser Chris Curran.
"We welcome the continued efforts aimed at resolving outstanding issues, recognising their importance for overall global stability, and thank the US President for his continued leadership in advancing these efforts," added Trump’s Special Representative.
What preceded
- The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness to resume the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He reported that the political wing of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. A meeting between the parties is expected this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the US in the United States, scheduled for 21 March.
- Subsequently, the media reported that Ukraine
will be represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and leader of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia.
The US side will be represented by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian delegation
would continue talks with US representatives on Sunday.
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