Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Miami for talks with US

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Miami (Florida, USA), where bilateral talks with US representatives are due to take place on Saturday, 21 March.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

Composition of the Ukrainian delegation

The delegation includes National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the President’s Office Serhii Kyslytsia, and the head of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia.

Who is representing the US?

The US side will be represented at the talks by White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The parties are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and pressing issues of security and international support.

Read more: Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamiia to meet with Witkoff in Miami – media