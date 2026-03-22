Ukrainian delegation will continue talks with US representatives on Sunday, - Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian delegation has already held a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Miami.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.
The delegations have already met
"Our team is currently in America; a meeting took place today. Representing the American side were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and that we are trying to end this war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. Nobody needs this war," the head of state stated.
Talks will continue tomorrow
The President added that tomorrow, 22 March, the teams will continue their discussions.
"The most important thing is to understand to what extent the Russian side is prepared to move towards a genuine end to the war and to what extent they are prepared to do so honestly and with dignity. All the more so now, when geopolitical problems have only intensified due to the situation in Iran. There will be a detailed report from the team," said Zelenskyy.
What preceded
- The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to resume the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He reported that the political wing of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already set off for the United States. A meeting between the parties is expected this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the US in the United States, scheduled for 21 March.
- Subsequently, the media reported that Ukraine
will be represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov and leader of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia.
The US side will be represented by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
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