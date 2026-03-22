Ukrainian delegation will continue talks with US representatives on Sunday, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation has already held a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Miami.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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The delegations have already met

"Our team is currently in America; a meeting took place today. Representing the American side were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and that we are trying to end this war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. Nobody needs this war," the head of state stated.

Talks will continue tomorrow

The President added that tomorrow, 22 March, the teams will continue their discussions.

"The most important thing is to understand to what extent the Russian side is prepared to move towards a genuine end to the war and to what extent they are prepared to do so honestly and with dignity. All the more so now, when geopolitical problems have only intensified due to the situation in Iran. There will be a detailed report from the team," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Miami for talks with US

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