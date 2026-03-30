Zelenskyy hits back at Papperger’s criticism: Every housewife can be Rheinmetall CEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger's remarks about Ukrainian drones.

The head of state made the statement in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"If every Ukrainian housewife really can produce drones, then every Ukrainian housewife can be the CEO of Rheinmetall. I congratulate our Ukrainian defense industry on reaching such a high level," he stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, competition today should be based not on rhetoric, but on technology and results.

"We demonstrate the results of these technologies every day on the battlefield, on land, in the air, and at sea. I am confident that our defense industry will take, and is already taking, its place in the world," the head of state added.

Background