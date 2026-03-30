Zelenskyy hits back at Papperger’s criticism: Every housewife can be Rheinmetall CEO
Drone Industry
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger's remarks about Ukrainian drones.
The head of state made the statement in a comment to journalists, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"If every Ukrainian housewife really can produce drones, then every Ukrainian housewife can be the CEO of Rheinmetall. I congratulate our Ukrainian defense industry on reaching such a high level," he stressed.
According to Zelenskyy, competition today should be based not on rhetoric, but on technology and results.
"We demonstrate the results of these technologies every day on the battlefield, on land, in the air, and at sea. I am confident that our defense industry will take, and is already taking, its place in the world," the head of state added.
Background
- As a reminder, the day before, Armin Papperger, head of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, said in a conversation with The Atlantic journalist Simon Shuster that there was nothing innovative about Ukrainian drones.
- According to him, drone manufacturers in Ukraine are "housewives with 3D printers in their kitchens."
- He also added that Ukraine would not be able to sell its drones to NATO because it would not receive the relevant license, in part due to resistance from Western regulators.
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