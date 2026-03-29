Zelenskyy has proposed venues for peace talks: "Anywhere except Russia and Belarus"

Ukraine is ready to hold further peace talks anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with the American television network NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

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The head of state said he had been informed that the U.S. mediation team, led by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, would be unable to hold negotiations in a neutral location outside the United States during the war against Iran.

According to the president, the American team proposed holding trilateral talks in the United States, but the Russian side declined, even though Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev had previously traveled to Florida for preliminary talks with his American counterparts.

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Ukraine is ready to hold talks anywhere except in Russia and Belarus

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is ready to hold further peace talks at any time and in any location, except for Russia and Belarus. He suggested Turkey or Switzerland as possible options.