Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on official visit. VIDEO

Today, 29 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Jordan on a visit.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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"In Jordan today. The most important thing is security, and it is vital that all partners make the necessary efforts towards this. Ukraine is doing its bit," the president noted.

Zelenskyy also reported on important meetings.

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