Russia has launched over 3,000 drones, more than 1,450 KABs and 40 rockets at Ukraine in week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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What are the Russians using to attack?

According to the president, this week alone Russia has used the following against Ukrainian cities and communities:

over 3,000 attack drones, a significant proportion of which are‘Shaheds’,

more than 1,450 guided aerial bombs,

40 missiles of various types.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with "Kizhal" and 442 strike UAVs: 380 drones were neutralized, - Air Force

"The Russians are not slowing down their war against our state and people, and at the same time are openly investing in dragging out another war, which leads to global destabilisation," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Joint efforts are needed

The President noted that Ukraine is being struck by virtually the same strike drones as those used against countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Ballistics are being used against Ukraine just as cynically as against our partners.

See also on Censor.NET: Ukraine and Qatar have signed a defence partnership agreement for at least 10 years, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"The destabilisation of global markets and the blocking of sea lanes have left no country unscathed. We are doing our part to ensure security.



And it is important that the world does not waste time or opportunities. Clear, decisive and coordinated efforts are needed to provide real protection for lives and stop wars. We must build joint, modern defence systems, battle-tested. Develop joint production of modern and effective weapons. Pool our capabilities so that people can live in peace in Europe, the Middle East and other parts of the world. Thank you to everyone who is helping us protect lives!" – added Zelenskyy.

Watch more: Ukraine and Qatar have signed defence partnership agreement for at least 10 years, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO