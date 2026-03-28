Ukraine and Qatar have signed defence partnership agreement for at least 10 years, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The Chiefs of the General Staff of Ukraine and Qatar have signed an agreement on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defence sector for a period of at least 10 years.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

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A 10-year agreement

"We discussed how to ensure greater protection of life in our countries and agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defence sector for at least 10 years. Following the meeting, the chiefs of our general staffs signed a corresponding agreement, which provides for joint projects in the defence industry, the establishment of joint ventures and technological partnerships between companies," the president said.

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Other issues

In addition, Zelenskyy briefed on the security situation in Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing attacks, as well as its close cooperation with the Iranian regime.

"It is important for us to strengthen our air defence, and we are counting on appropriate support from our partners. I thank His Highness for the reception, the willingness to work together and the concrete agreements," he added.