Zelenskyy on peace talks: It feels as though we are mediators rather than party to war
The Ukrainian delegation is in daily contact with the American side.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, according to Censor.NET.
There is a problem
"Our negotiating team is talking with their counterparts. Nevertheless, we face this challenge. It feels as though we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere—preferably in a trilateral format. But the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere, but not in America. And for now, due to the war in the Middle East—the war with Iran—Americans are not leaving the country for security reasons. The negotiating team is not traveling abroad," the head of state clarified.
"We are working to ensure that meetings take place, whether in Europe—Turkey, Switzerland—or anywhere else. We are ready. And in the Middle East as well," added Zelenskyy.
What happened before?
- Zelenskyy had previously noted that no dates have yet been set for the next trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.
- Subsequently, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.
- Vitkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."
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