Zelenskyy on peace talks: It feels as though we are mediators rather than party to war

The Ukrainian delegation is in daily contact with the American side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this, according to Censor.NET.

There is a problem

"Our negotiating team is talking with their counterparts. Nevertheless, we face this challenge. It feels as though we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere—preferably in a trilateral format. But the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere, but not in America. And for now, due to the war in the Middle East—the war with Iran—Americans are not leaving the country for security reasons. The negotiating team is not traveling abroad," the head of state clarified.

"We are working to ensure that meetings take place, whether in Europe—Turkey, Switzerland—or anywhere else. We are ready. And in the Middle East as well," added Zelenskyy.

Read more: There is no date yet for next trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia – Zelenskyy

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