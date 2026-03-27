There is no date yet for next trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, as of today, there is no date for a new round of talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

He said this at a press briefing, Censor.NET informs.

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Talks

The head of state said that such a meeting is difficult to organize because U.S. representatives are not leaving the United States for security reasons due to the war in the Middle East.

At the same time, the Russians are ready to meet in Turkey and Europe, but not in the United States. Ukraine, for its part, is ready to meet anywhere and is working to ensure that the trilateral talks take place.

Read more: We take negotiations seriously and believe that we need to talk at level of leaders, - Zelenskyy

POW swap

Zelenskyy also commented on a potential prisoner exchange: "I hope it will take place within a month."

The head of state noted that it is difficult to say in advance, as everything can fall through at the last moment.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov had announced an exchange around Easter.

Read more: United States is not demanding that Ukraine withdraw from Donbas in exchange for security guarantees. That is lie by Zelenskyy – Rubio

Background

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said that the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected this coming Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.

Later, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation would continue talks with U.S. representatives on Sunday.

On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were signals of a possible continuation of exchanges during the talks in the United States.

Witkoff said that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues related to defining a sustainable and reliable security system for Ukraine."

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