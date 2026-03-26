We take negotiations seriously and believe that we need to talk at level of leaders, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine takes peace talks with Russia seriously and is ready to negotiate at the level of national leaders.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by UP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Reuters.

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At the leadership level

"Ukrainians take negotiations seriously. We believe that dialogue is necessary—preferably at the leadership level—and we are ready for that. The Russians want a definitive end to hostilities so that Ukraine accepts their terms: the voluntary withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the territory we control in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the president said.

Read more: If EU does not unblock loan of 90 billion euros, we hope for alternative, - Zelenskyy

Russian casualties

Zelenskyy noted that both Russians and Ukrainians understand how long it would take the occupiers to seize this territory, with losses of 28, 30, or 35 thousand soldiers per month.

"And it's not a given that they'll capture it. They could end up burying anywhere from 300,000 to a million of their own soldiers there. They don't value human life, but they understand that it costs money. It's all about contracts, and that means 300,000 or a million extra coffins for Russia," he added.

Read more: Ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military casualties is approximately 1 to 8, - Zelenskyy

Russia is seeking dialogue with the United States

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin does not fully understand the public reaction—whether people will get used to it or not.

"That is why they are seeking this kind of dialogue with the Americans: 'Tell the Ukrainians there is nothing to fight for.' We are well aware of this Russian rhetoric: 'There is nothing to fight for. Six thousand square kilometers.' We explain to our partners—and, in my view, quite convincingly—why that is not the case," the president said.

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