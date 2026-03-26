We take negotiations seriously and believe that we need to talk at level of leaders, - Zelenskyy
Ukraine takes peace talks with Russia seriously and is ready to negotiate at the level of national leaders.
According to Censor.NET, citing a report by UP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Reuters.
At the leadership level
"Ukrainians take negotiations seriously. We believe that dialogue is necessary—preferably at the leadership level—and we are ready for that. The Russians want a definitive end to hostilities so that Ukraine accepts their terms: the voluntary withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the territory we control in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the president said.
Russian casualties
Zelenskyy noted that both Russians and Ukrainians understand how long it would take the occupiers to seize this territory, with losses of 28, 30, or 35 thousand soldiers per month.
"And it's not a given that they'll capture it. They could end up burying anywhere from 300,000 to a million of their own soldiers there. They don't value human life, but they understand that it costs money. It's all about contracts, and that means 300,000 or a million extra coffins for Russia," he added.
Russia is seeking dialogue with the United States
According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin does not fully understand the public reaction—whether people will get used to it or not.
"That is why they are seeking this kind of dialogue with the Americans: 'Tell the Ukrainians there is nothing to fight for.' We are well aware of this Russian rhetoric: 'There is nothing to fight for. Six thousand square kilometers.' We explain to our partners—and, in my view, quite convincingly—why that is not the case," the president said.
What led up to
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.
- Subsequently, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.
- Witkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."
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