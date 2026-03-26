Ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military casualties is approximately 1 to 8, - Zelenskyy

The Russian army is suffering record losses on the front lines, amounting to 30,000–35,000 personnel per month.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Le Monde.

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What is the loss ratio?

According to the head of state, the current ratio of Ukrainian to Russian military casualties is approximately 1 to 8 in Ukraine's favor.

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Record losses for Russia

Zelenskyy noted that at the start of the full-scale war, this ratio was significantly lower—approximately 1 to 3.

However, by the second half of 2025 and early 2026, the situation had changed significantly.

"Russia has lost six soldiers for every one lost by Ukraine, and in some areas, eight. They are currently losing a terrifying number of people – 30,000 to 35,000 a month," the president said.

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Narratives about the Russian Federation's offensive

The head of state also emphasized that the lack of Russian troop advances on the front lines effectively amounts to their defeat.

At the same time, he noted, Russia often succeeds in imposing a different narrative at the international level.

"And, unfortunately, Moscow is very good at—all too often, unfortunately—selling this narrative to the United States," Zelenskyy noted.

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Will there be a new mobilization?

The president also commented on the possibility of a large-scale mobilization in Russia.

According to him, the Kremlin is currently avoiding such measures and relying on a contract army.

"Will they decide to carry out a large-scale mobilization? I can't say. So far, they've been afraid to take such steps and have only been recruiting people on a contract basis for large sums of money," he explained.

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