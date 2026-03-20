Defense Forces neutralize 4,840 occupiers in just three days this week – Syrskyi

Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized nearly 5,000 occupiers killed and wounded in Tuesday-Thursday alone this week.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian losses

Syrskyi noted that with changing weather conditions, the Russian aggressor has stepped up pressure on several sections of the front at once. For several days in a row, the number of combat engagements has exceeded 200.

"At the same time, enemy losses have also risen significantly: about 4,840 occupiers killed and wounded were neutralized in Tuesday-Thursday alone. The activity of the enemy’s superior forces requires new asymmetric solutions from us. Ukrainian troops are acting proactively, seizing the initiative and continuing to regain positions," he noted.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,285,700 personnel (+1,610 in the past 24 hours), 11,789 tanks, 38,569 artillery systems, and 24,254 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Commanders’ briefings

Syrskyi said that during a working trip to areas of the Southern operational zone, he held a meeting with the command of the grouping and commanders of assault and air assault units.

"We coordinated further actions, taking into account the enemy’s tactics, and clarified the tasks for each unit in its area of responsibility. On the spot, I issued the necessary orders to strengthen supplies — ammunition, drones and other logistical resources. I thank the commanders for their balanced decisions and the lives of our warriors they saved. I thank every soldier, sergeant and officer for the daily fight and for eliminating the enemy," the Commander-in-Chief added.

See more: Names of over 200 thousand Russian invaders killed in Ukraine have been established. PHOTO