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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,285,700 personnel (+1,610 in the past 24 hours), 11,789 tanks, 38,569 artillery systems, and 24,254 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,285,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to March 20, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,285,700 (+1,610)
  • tanks – 11,789 (+3)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,254 (+21)
  • artillery systems – 38,569 (+31)
  • MLRS – 1,691 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,333 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 349 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 187,204 (+1,480) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 84,374 (+245) units
  • special equipment – 4,096 (+4) units

Watch more: National Guardsmen destroy company of occupiers in two days in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Втрати ворога на ранок 20 березня

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Russian Army (12065) Armed Forces HQ (5289) liquidation (3093) elimination (7508)
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