United States is not demanding that Ukraine withdraw from Donbas in exchange for security guarantees. That is lie by Zelenskyy – Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called a lie President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s claim that Washington is ready to provide security guarantees in exchange for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Donbas.
The official made the statement while speaking to reporters, Censor.NET informs.
Rubio responds to Zelenskyy
Rubio was asked whether the United States is telling Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy that security guarantees depend on the withdrawal of the AFU troops from Donbas.
"That is a lie.I saw him say that and it's unfortunate he would say that because he knows that's not true. That’s not what he was told. What he was told is the obvious: security guarantees are not going to kick in until there's an end to a war because otherwise you're [the one acting as the security guarantor] getting yourself involved in the war. That was not attached to, unless he gives up territory. I don’t know why he’s saying these things. It’s simply not true," the official replied.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters that the United States had linked its proposal on security guarantees to the condition that Kyiv hand over all of Donbas to Russia.
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