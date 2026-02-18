Priority of negotiations is security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian team is working to bring about real peace.
This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
"We are working together with the team to bring about real peace. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian representatives have clear directives on every aspect of the negotiations. I am looking forward to a detailed report on the results of all the meetings," the head of state added.
What preceded this?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17-18 February, a new round of talks will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Medinsky will again represent Russia.
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