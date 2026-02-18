Priority of negotiations is security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is working to bring about real peace.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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"We are working together with the team to bring about real peace. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian representatives have clear directives on every aspect of the negotiations. I am looking forward to a detailed report on the results of all the meetings," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian delegation with making negotiations productive: Russia is trying to drag out process

What preceded this?

Read more: Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress