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Priority of negotiations is security guarantees for Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian team is working to bring about real peace.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"We are working together with the team to bring about real peace. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian representatives have clear directives on every aspect of the negotiations. I am looking forward to a detailed report on the results of all the meetings," the head of state added.

Read more: Zelenskyy tasked Ukrainian delegation with making negotiations productive: Russia is trying to drag out process

What preceded this?

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.

  • On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

  • On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi.
  • On 17-18 February, a new round of talks will take place in Geneva with the participation of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. Medinsky will again represent Russia.

Read more: Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9057) negotiations (1537) security guarantees (262)
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