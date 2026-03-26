Zelenskyy is distrusted more than trusted: SOCIS poll
Most Ukrainians do not trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to a SOCIS poll, 49.1% of respondents do not trust Zelenskyy, while only 46.3% say they trust him, Censor.NET reports.
Instead, the highest level of trust among Ukrainians is enjoyed by former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, as well as the former military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
Zelenskyy loses in trust rating
According to the poll, 61.6% of respondents trust Valerii Zaluzhnyi, while 31.1% distrust him. Kyrylo Budanov posted similar figures, with 60.3% trust and 29% distrust.
In this context, Volodymyr Zelenskyy ranked third, and for the first time since the beginning of the year, his distrust rating exceeded his trust rating.
"The trust rating shows that Ukrainians rely more on military figures and diplomats in times of crisis than on political leaders," SOCIS sociologists said.
Poll methodology and scope
The poll was conducted on 12-18 March 2026 among 1,204 respondents. The statistical margin of error is ±2.5%.
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