Enemy attacked Ukraine with "Kizhal" and 442 strike UAVs: 380 drones were neutralized, - Air Force
On the night of March 29, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using a "Kinzhal" hypersonic missile (launched from airspace over the Ryazan Oblast) and 442 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones, about 300 of which were "Shaheds."
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.
As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
How did our air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 380 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types.
Consequences
Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded striking seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 14 locations.
"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.
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