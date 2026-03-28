Air defence forces shot down 252 out of 273 drones, — Air Force

On the night of March 28, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 273 UAVs. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 252 drones; hits and falling debris were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The enemy launched Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – R;

Hvardiiske - Temporary Occupied Territory of Crimea.

About 180 of them are "martyrs."

Air defense forces repelled a massive drone attack

The main focus of the attack was the Odesa region. The air assault was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 7:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 252 enemy UAVs.

Watch more: Shooting in Odesa: two patrol officers in critical condition. VIDEO

A total of 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.

"After 7:00 a.m., the enemy launched repeated drone strikes on the Odesa region and other regions in the north and east. The results of the combat operations are being clarified," the Air Force stated.

Attack on Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the enemy struck Odesa with more than 60 attack drones. Among the targets hit were a maternity hospital, ordinary residential buildings, businesses, port facilities, and critical infrastructure.

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were killed in the attack. Another 12 people were injured. Two of them are in critical condition. Among the injured is a 9-year-old boy, who is in serious condition.