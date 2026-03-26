Shooting in Odesa: two patrol officers in critical condition. VIDEO

Two patrol officers from Odesa are in a critical condition following a shooting that occurred whilst they were checking a local man’s documents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The officers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Doctors are providing them with the necessary care and taking all possible measures to save the victims’ lives, the police said.

What happened?

In Odesa, a car driver opened fire on patrol officers during a document check. As a result of the attack, two patrol officers sustained gunshot wounds.

It later emerged that during his arrest by members of the KORD special unit, the man opened fire again at the law enforcement officers. In response, they used their weapons. The attacker’s body was located using aerial reconnaissance.

See more: Man who shot at patrol officers in Odesa was killed during his arrest (updated). PHOTOS