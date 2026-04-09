Putin agrees to Easter ceasefire on April 11–12

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has agreed to an Easter ceasefire.

According to a statement on the Kremlin’s website, it will be in effect from the evening of April 11 until the end of April 12, Censor.NET reports.

Background

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had submitted a request to the United States regarding an Easter ceasefire.

The Kremlin, in turn, said it had not seen a clear initiative in Zelenskyy’s remarks on a ceasefire for Easter.

Read more: Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov