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Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin dictator, commented on the possibility of an Easter truce.
He made this statement in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Putin has not made any decisions regarding an Easter truce as of today," he said.
What happened before?
- On the eve of Easter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s proposal for an Easter ceasefire remains in effect, and a corresponding request has been sent to the United States.
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.
- For its part, the Kremlin stated that it did not see a clear initiative in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding an "Easter truce."
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