Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin dictator, commented on the possibility of an Easter truce.

He made this statement in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Putin has not made any decisions regarding an Easter truce as of today," he said.

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What happened before?

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s proposal for an Easter ceasefire remains in effect, and a corresponding request has been sent to the United States.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.

For its part, the Kremlin stated that it did not see a clear initiative in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding an "Easter truce."

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