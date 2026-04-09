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News Easter Truce
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Putin has not yet made any decisions on Easter truce, - Peskov

The Kremlin commented on the Easter truce

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin dictator, commented on the possibility of an Easter truce.

He made this statement in comments to Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Putin has not made any decisions regarding an Easter truce as of today," he said.

Read more: France is tightening penalties for Russia’s "shadow fleet," - media

What happened before?

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

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Easter (55) Peskov Dmitry (524) Vladimir Putin (4137) Russia (13991) Truce (524)
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