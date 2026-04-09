France is tightening penalties for Russia’s "shadow fleet," - media

France plans to double fines and prison sentences for ships that disregard orders and fly false flags, particularly those linked to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, France24 reported this, citing a draft of the updated military planning law.

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It is reported that the increase in penalties is aimed at stepping up the fight against Russia’s "shadow fleet."

France plans to punish violators with imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of 300,000 euros. This will double the current fines, and the sanctions will apply to any person who exercises "control or management authority" over the operation of a vessel, according to the draft law.

Possible penalties could be increased to seven years in prison and a fine of 700,000 euros if the lives of people on board the vessel are endangered.

The French Parliament is expected to vote on this bill by July 14.

See more: SSU has informed the captain of vessels belonging to Russian Federation’s "shadow" fleet, which were transporting grain and petroleum products from Crimea, that he is under suspicion. PHOTO

The discussion regarding changes to the legislation comes amid reports that, since September, France has detained three vessels suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet."

What preceded it?

Russia's "shadow fleet" is used to circumvent international sanctions, particularly in the oil export sector, and often involves complex logistics and financing schemes.

The EU is discussing a complete ban on maritime services for the shadow fleet.

Read more: Russia’s "shadow fleet" uses Starlink to coordinate ships, - media