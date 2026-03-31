EU is discussing complete ban on maritime services for shadow fleet, - Kallas

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that the European Union should move toward a complete phase-out of Russian oil, even in light of the sharp rise in energy prices.

According to Censor.NET, the head of European diplomacy made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform.

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The impact of the Global situation on prices

Kallas noted that the war in the Middle East has complicated the situation in the European Union, as a global oil shortage has emerged.

"That is precisely why some member states are hesitant (about a complete ban on Russian oil in the EU—Ed.), because energy prices are rising. But I think we need to move forward," said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Read more: EU working hard with Orban on 90 billion loan for Ukraine, - Kallas

New restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet

In this context, she noted that the EU is discussing a complete ban on maritime services for the shadow fleet.

"This will certainly have an impact, as approximately 45 percent of Russia's total oil production is transported via the Baltic Sea," Kallas said.

Read more: Kallas in Kyiv: Europe stands by your side. We will keep providing military, financial, energy, and humanitarian support