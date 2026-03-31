Kallas in Kyiv: Europe stands by your side. We will keep providing military, financial, energy, and humanitarian support

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated in Kyiv that Europe supports Ukraine and will work to hold Russia to account.

According to Censor.NET, Kallas wrote about this on X.

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"Each visit is a powerful reminder of Ukraine’s courage and resilience. Europe stands by your side. We will keep providing military, financial, energy, and humanitarian support," the post reads.

Kallas also assured that Europe would do everything possible to "ensure full accountability for Russia’s crimes."

What led up to this?

On the morning of 31 March, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, arrived in Kyiv on a visit, accompanied by the defence ministers of EU member states. The visit coincides with the anniversary of the massacre in Bucha.

Read more: Kallas warned against Ukraine’s territorial concessions: U.S. approach is wrong, it is trap