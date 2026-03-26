Kallas warned against Ukraine’s territorial concessions: U.S. approach is wrong, it is trap

The European Union is concerned that the United States is pressuring Ukraine to give up territory in negotiations with Russia in exchange for security guarantees.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said this before the start of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, Reuters quoted her as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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EU position

Kallas said that Russia is trying to achieve at the negotiating table what it failed to gain on the battlefield, which is a typical tactic used by Moscow. At the same time, according to her, Ukraine’s partners, including the United States, should not support this.

"This is clearly the wrong approach. Of course, this is Russia’s negotiation tactic. They demand something that was never theirs, and that is exactly why we are also saying that this is a trap we should not fall into," she stressed.

Read more: I will never abandon Donbas and 200,000 Ukrainians who live there, - Zelenskyy

The EU’s top diplomat stressed that concessions to end the war should be demanded from Russia, not from Ukraine.

"To find a solution to this war, to break out of this cycle where the war starts again and again, we need clear concessions from Russia. So if we, together with the Americans, put pressure on Russia, we can end this war and secure lasting peace for the long term," Kallas added.

Background

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Reuters that the United States had tied its proposal on security guarantees to the condition that Kyiv cede the entire Donbas to Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Russia does not win, and Ukraine does not lose in war