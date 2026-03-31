EU foreign policy chief Kallas and ministers from EU member states have arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO

On the morning of 31 March, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, arrived in Kyiv on a visit, accompanied by the foreign ministers of EU member states. The visit coincides with the anniversary of the massacre in Bucha.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

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"Welcome to Kyiv, dear European friends, Kaja Kallas and fellow European ministers! Today, we commemorate the grim anniversary of the Bucha massacre. On that day, horrific pictures of slaughtered civilians shook the entire world to its core," the statement reads.

Sybiha emphasised that such a strong European presence on this day demonstrates that justice for this and other crimes committed by Russia is inevitable.

"Comprehensive accountability for Russian crimes is vital to restore justice in Europe. And today, we will advance accountability efforts," the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha recalled that these days also mark the fourth anniversary of Ukraine beginning to liberate the Kyiv region and other territories occupied by Russia in 2022.

"This visit is a sign of true bravery and solidarity with Ukraine. I am grateful to HRVP Kaja Kallas and all European colleagues who came to Ukraine today," Sybiha wrote.

Details of the visit

According to the European External Action Service, Kallas will hold an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv. The visit will conclude with a handover ceremony for energy equipment for the Ukrainian railways.

According to the EEAS, the ministers will also visit Bucha in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, where in March 2022 a mass killing of civilians took place, accompanied by incidents of looting, abductions and torture.

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