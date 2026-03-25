On March 26, G7 foreign ministers, with participation of Sybiha, will discuss restoration of Chornobyl NPP protective arch

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries will take place in France on March 26–27, during which the foreign ministers—including Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga—will discuss plans to restore the protective arch over the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged by a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth," citing a French diplomatic source.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"During the working session on March 26, dedicated to reconstruction, the restoration of the protective arch in Chornobyl will be discussed. The arch was attacked by a Russian drone in 2025. As we approach the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl explosion, we will be working on our ability to repair this structure," the source said.

According to the source, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, will participate in the session.

EBRD's Participation

In addition, Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has been invited to participate in the discussion, as the EBRD plays a key role in financing the reconstruction of the Chornobyl Shelter.

"The EBRD plays an important role in this regard—for the first time, we will have a thorough assessment of the cost of the work. It will cost at least several hundred million. We will try to find the financial resources to restore this arch," said the French diplomat.

Read more: ChNPP lost all off-site power and power lines to other NPPs were also impacted as result of attacks by Russian Federation, - IAEA

What led up to