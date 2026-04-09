U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that trilateral talks with Russia and the United States have been postponed for now.
He made this statement in an interview with Rai Radio, according to Censor.NET.
Details
According to the president, the United States is currently "more focused on the Middle East," which is why "the trilateral talks with Russia have been postponed."
Zelenskyy emphasized that the process has not been halted permanently.
"But we will start over...," he assured.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trilateral talks are currently on hold, but the teams are in daily contact with one another.
- Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the negotiations.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the U.S. delegation that negotiations be held in Kyiv in the form of technical working groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
- Later, the head of the Presidential Office, Budanov, stated that Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password