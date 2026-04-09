U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that trilateral talks with Russia and the United States have been postponed for now.

He made this statement in an interview with Rai Radio, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the president, the United States is currently "more focused on the Middle East," which is why "the trilateral talks with Russia have been postponed."

Zelenskyy emphasized that the process has not been halted permanently.

"But we will start over...," he assured.

Read more: Ukraine and US are working on strengthening agreement on security guarantees, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

What preceded it?

Read more: France is tightening penalties for Russia’s "shadow fleet," - media