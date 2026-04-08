Ukraine and US are working on strengthening agreement on security guarantees, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi

The negotiating teams from Ukraine and the United States are working to strengthen the document on security guarantees.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The invitation (for U.S. representatives to visit Ukraine. — Ed.) remains in effect. We will be happy to welcome them when they are ready. Ukrainian and American teams are currently working on strengthening the document on security guarantees," said Tykhyi.

According to him, a "new window of opportunity" has now opened to strengthen this document.

Read: Negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. were substantive, but no progress has been made due to Russia's stance, according to the Foreign Ministry

"In particular, given the developments in the Middle East and the role Ukraine has played there. Work has been underway since the week before last. It is being led primarily by the Head of the President's Office, Budanov; Chief of the General Staff, Syrskyi; Chief of the General Staff, Gnativ; and First Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyslytsia."

"Work is underway to strengthen this document. It is ongoing," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

At the same time, he noted that the United States is currently preoccupied with Iran and the Middle East.

"Work on this document is linked to the visit of U.S. representatives to Ukraine. The teams remain in contact. ... As this document progresses, we will see more specific plans regarding contacts between the teams," Tykhyi concluded.

What happened before?