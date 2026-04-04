Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter, — Budanov
The American delegation may arrive in Kyiv after Easter.
This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in comments to Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.
A visit by Americans is expected
According to Budanov, the delegation is expected to be led by U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The American delegation may visit Kyiv after April 12.
In addition to Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the delegation may include Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
"Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham—they're the ones we're expecting. We'll see who else is there," said the head of the Presidential Administration.
Budanov also noted that Ukraine could receive more substantial security guarantees following the visit by the U.S. delegation.
Meanwhile, an unnamed U.S. official quoted by Bloomberg said that a potential trip by Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine is currently under discussion, but has not yet been confirmed.
What happened before?
- Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the trilateral talks are currently on hold, but the teams are in daily contact.
- Later, the Kremlin also announced a pause in the negotiations.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the U.S. delegation that negotiations be held in Kyiv in the form of technical working groups as an alternative to a trilateral meeting.
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