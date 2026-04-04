Kushner and Witkoff may visit Ukraine after Easter, — Budanov

The American delegation may arrive in Kyiv after Easter.

This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in comments to Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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A visit by Americans is expected

According to Budanov, the delegation is expected to be led by U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The American delegation may visit Kyiv after April 12.

In addition to Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the delegation may include Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Read more: Budanov: Trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia have prospects

"Kushner, Witkoff, Lindsey Graham—they're the ones we're expecting. We'll see who else is there," said the head of the Presidential Administration.

Budanov also noted that Ukraine could receive more substantial security guarantees following the visit by the U.S. delegation.

Meanwhile, an unnamed U.S. official quoted by Bloomberg said that a potential trip by Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine is currently under discussion, but has not yet been confirmed.

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