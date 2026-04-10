Zelenskyy responds to Putin’s Easter truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the Easter ceasefire announced by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, he posted about this on his social media accounts.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to take reciprocal steps regarding a ceasefire. According to him, Kyiv had previously proposed a truce for the duration of the Easter holidays.

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Ukraine's stance on ceasefire

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are prepared to take reciprocal measures. We proposed a ceasefire this year during the Easter holidays and will act accordingly. People need an Easter free from threats and real progress toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to resume hostilities after Easter," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that the main goal is the safety of people and concrete steps toward peace, which must be based on specific actions, not just statements.

We previously reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of April 11 until midnight on April 12.

Read more: Example of Middle East shows that ceasefire is possible – Zelenskyy