Example of Middle East shows that ceasefire is possible – Zelenskyy

If the United States secured a ceasefire in the Middle East, then it would have enough strength to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine as well.

As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Rai Radio 1.

Support for Ukraine

The president noted that if the ceasefire in the Middle East is lasting, there will be no crisis in providing support to Ukraine.

"Of course, we hope so," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russia opposes referendum in Ukraine and a ceasefire

Ceasefire in Ukraine

"And we also very much want an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. At least to take the first step — a ceasefire. I have always said that this is exactly where we need to start. But we were told and given signals that no, the war can only be ended definitively — a ceasefire achieves nothing. But I believe it does," the president stressed.

Read more: We agreed with US representatives that there will be trilateral meeting soon – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire in the Middle East

According to Zelenskyy, the example of the Middle East now clearly shows that a ceasefire is possible.

"America has enough strength for that. If they secured a ceasefire in the Middle East, then they would have enough strength to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine as well. Especially since Ukraine supports this," he added.

Read more: US is ignoring evidence of Russia’s assistance to Iran - Zelenskyy

Background