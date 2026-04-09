Example of Middle East shows that ceasefire is possible – Zelenskyy
If the United States secured a ceasefire in the Middle East, then it would have enough strength to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine as well.
As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Rai Radio 1.
Support for Ukraine
The president noted that if the ceasefire in the Middle East is lasting, there will be no crisis in providing support to Ukraine.
"Of course, we hope so," Zelenskyy said.
Ceasefire in Ukraine
"And we also very much want an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. At least to take the first step — a ceasefire. I have always said that this is exactly where we need to start. But we were told and given signals that no, the war can only be ended definitively — a ceasefire achieves nothing. But I believe it does," the president stressed.
Ceasefire in the Middle East
According to Zelenskyy, the example of the Middle East now clearly shows that a ceasefire is possible.
"America has enough strength for that. If they secured a ceasefire in the Middle East, then they would have enough strength to secure a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine as well. Especially since Ukraine supports this," he added.
Background
- The day before, media reported that Iran and the United States had moved out of the critical phase and that a truce could be possible within an hour.
- Trump announced readiness for a two-week pause in strikes on Iran. Israel supported it.
- US Vice President JD Vance is serving as the chief mediator in the negotiation process on the American side.
- In turn, Iran announced a two-week truce with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
- At the same time, Trump said the United States could resume strikes on Iran if it fails to reach an agreement.
- Trump said that the United States and Iran would continue talks on easing sanctions and tariffs
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