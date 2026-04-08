Trump announced his readiness for two-week pause in strikes against Iran. Israel has backed this (updated)

US President Donald Trump has stated that he agrees to suspend the bombing of Iran for the next two weeks.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in his post on TruthSocial.

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Bilateral ceasefire

According to Trump, this decision was made possible following consultations with the Pakistani leadership and the receipt of a ten-point proposal from Iran.

The US side considers the document a basis for negotiations.

"This will be a bilateral ceasefire. We have already achieved all our military objectives and are close to a long-term peace agreement with Iran and peace in the Middle East," Trump said.

The two-week pause is intended to give the parties time to finalise the agreements. The US emphasises that most of the contentious issues have already been agreed upon, and this new phase could prove crucial for resolving the long-standing conflict.

According to a senior White House official, Israel has also agreed to join the two-week ceasefire, reports CNN.

Israel is thus suspending its bombing campaign for the duration of the negotiations.

What led up to this?

See also: US and Israel attacked industrial sites in Iran, - media