US is ignoring evidence of Russia’s assistance to Iran - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States is not responding to reports of Russian aid to Iran because of its trust in Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, he made this remark on Alistair Campbell’s podcast, *The Rest is Politics*.

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Zelenskyy emphasized that the U.S. has ignored compelling evidence that Russia is helping Iran attack American bases in the Middle East, because Washington "trusts" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The President of Ukraine stated that Russian military satellites may have been photographing critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Gulf states and Israel, as well as mapping the locations of U.S. military bases in the region. According to him, the data collected may have been passed on to Iran for use in future attacks.

"I said this publicly. Have we heard any reaction from the U.S. telling Russia to stop this? The problem is that they trust Putin. And that’s a shame," Zelenskyy said.

Trump's team does not fully understand Russia's objectives

Zelenskyy commented on the trilateral negotiation process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, noting that, in his view, U.S. President Donald Trump’s team had failed to fully grasp Russia’s demands and objectives. He suggested that this might have happened because Trump’s negotiators—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—spent a significant amount of time in contact with Putin and his inner circle.

According to him, U.S. officials visited Moscow five times, while there were no visits to Kyiv.

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What happened before?

Russia has provided Iran with a list of 55 critical energy infrastructure sites in Israel that could be considered potential targets for attack.

It has been reported that Russia is expanding intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, providing satellite imagery and advanced drone technology to help Tehran attack U.S. forces in the Middle East.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is conducting satellite surveillance of military and energy facilities in the United States and the Middle East on behalf of Iran.

The German Foreign Ministry also accused Russia of helping Iran identify potential targets for strikes.

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